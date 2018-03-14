Chilling video found on Florida school shooting suspect's phone: 'You're all going to die'

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

Cruz introduces himself in the first video and says he is "going to be the next school shooter of 2018." He goes on to say that he wants to use an AR-15 to kill at least 20 people and specifies the high school in Parkland. He laughs and then says, "You're all going to die".