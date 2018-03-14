 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Chilling video found on Florida school shooting suspect's phone: 'You're all going to die'

share

Source:

Associated Press

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

The 19-year-old faces 17 charges of first degree murder, after allegedly gunning down 15 students and two teachers.
Source: 1 NEWS

The three videos released by prosecutors today were found on the cellphone of suspect Nikolas Cruz after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Cruz introduces himself in the first video and says he is "going to be the next school shooter of 2018." He goes on to say that he wants to use an AR-15 to kill at least 20 people and specifies the high school in Parkland. He laughs and then says, "You're all going to die".

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden.

Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

02:17
2
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

4

Victorian police faked 258,000 breath tests in an attempt to fool productivity checks


02:22
5
Ihaia Maxwell, 15 was the driver of the car and 12-year-old Meadow James was a passenger.

Mum of boy who died in police pursuit: Kids fleeing police like they’ve got 'nothing left to lose'

02:59

Southland principal enjoying social media reaction to ban on students wearing beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden.

Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

The bus has reportedly rolled on to its side and is at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

05:04
Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.


Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

The next America's Cup will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.


02:12
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 