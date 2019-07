Chilling security footage shows man luring girl, seven, from Brisbane shopping mall before assaulting her

A Queensland man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a seven-year-old girl from a shopping centre and molesting her in bushland.



Sterling Mervyn Free, 27, lured the girl from Kmart at Westfield North Lakes, north of Brisbane in December last year.



He then took her to nearby bushland where she was sexually assaulted, before returning her to the shopping centre more than hour later.



He was arrested two days later and charged with deprivation of liberty, taking a child for immoral purposes and indecent treatment of a child under 12.



He pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court yesterday to these charges.