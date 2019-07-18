TODAY |

Chilling security footage shows man luring girl, seven, from Brisbane shopping mall before assaulting her

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A Queensland man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a seven-year-old girl from a shopping centre and molesting her in bushland.

Sterling Mervyn Free, 27, lured the girl from Kmart at Westfield North Lakes, north of Brisbane in December last year.

He then took her to nearby bushland where she was sexually assaulted, before returning her to the shopping centre more than hour later.

He was arrested two days later and charged with deprivation of liberty, taking a child for immoral purposes and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court yesterday to these charges.

Free was remanded in custody until his sentence hearing in October.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sterling Mervyn Free, 27, has admitted kidnapping and molesting the young girl. Source: Nine
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Tolley told Lily Dorrance, 17, to stop reading from notes while she spoke in Youth Parliament.
Youth MP speaking about friend's suicide reduced to tears by National MP Anne Tolley - 'I'm so sorry if I upset anyone'
2
Sterling Mervyn Free, 27, has admitted kidnapping and molesting the young girl.
Chilling security footage shows man luring girl, seven, from Brisbane shopping mall before assaulting her
3
River Jayden was shopping with her partner for cross-stitch at the Lincraft Bush Inn on Sunday, when she said the incident happened.
Christchurch craft store accused of racial profiling - 'I barely touched anything'
4
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui runs against the Cowboys
Warriors table $1.5m offer to lure Melbourne Storm teenage sensation to Auckland
5
The England all-rounder played a vital role in his side's triumph over the Black Caps.
'A scary place' – Ben Stokes never wants another Super Over after World Cup final
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.

Members Bill requiring schools to be notified of sex offenders placed in Parliament ballot
Wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid all feature in the new emojis.

Apple, Google celebrate diversity unveiling over 70 new symbols
Workers, top, fix a net to cover one of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2019. The fire that engulfed Notre Dame during Holy Week forced worshippers to find other places to attend Easter services, and the Paris diocese invited them to join Sunday's Mass at the grandiose Saint-Eustache Church on the Right Bank of the Seine River. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

French architect says Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work
00:39
Photos of her corpse were posted online by her alleged killer.

Vigil held for NY teen Bianca Devins, after images of her corpse were posted online