Chilling new footage: Assassin paces up and down art gallery moments before he guns down Russian ambassador

New video shows what happened before an off-duty cop fatally shot Russia's ambassador to Turkey.

Taking confident strides, the 22-year-old gives no hint at the terror he is about to unleash in an Ankara art gallery.

Mevlut Mert Altintas is filmed adjusting his jacket as Andrei Karlov speaks to a crowd of journalists and art lovers.

Altintas reaches inside to touch his holster once - but seems to change his mind and clasps his hands back together.

He sways from one foot to another, then slowly paces over to stand on the other side of the ambassador; the side from which he will kill.

Altintas calmly moves again.

It looks as though he's looking at the artwork. He reaches into his pocket a second time, fiddling for a moment, then returns to his poised stance.

After touching his nose he reaches into his jacket one last time, grabbing his semi-automatic weapon and gunning down Ambassador Andrei Karlov, 62, from behind.

Turkish police have detained seven people in connection with the gunman including his parents, sister and other relatives.
Source: Associated Press

Shots are heard and the camera cuts out.

The 22-year-old gunman, a member of Ankara's riot police squad, had shouted slogans about the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo as he killed the envoy. He was then shot dead.

Top
