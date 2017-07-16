Chilling footage shows final tragic moments of skydivers before fatal accident in Sydney

Video footage shot by a fellow thrill-seeker has captured the final moments of two skydivers before they died in a tragic accident in Sydney yesterday.

The pair - an instructor and his student - died after their chute failed to open.

Their bodies were found in the driveway of a rural property about 85km south-west of Sydney.

Dustin Leonard was filming his own jump, and captured footage of the pair in good spirits as they waited for their turn to leave the plane.

"I think it’s just tragic. It’s just a fluke accident," he told The Daily Telegraph.



The paper reports some small children saw the bodies, with a seven-year-old girl receiving counselling afterwards.