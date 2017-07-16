 

Chilling footage shows final tragic moments of skydivers before fatal accident in Sydney

Video footage shot by a fellow thrill-seeker has captured the final moments of two skydivers before they died in a tragic accident in Sydney yesterday.

The instructor and his student were filmed sitting in the plane by Dustin Leonard, who left the plane ahead of the pair.
Source: The Daily Telegraph

The pair - an instructor and his student - died after their chute failed to open.

Their bodies were found in the driveway of a rural property about 85km south-west of Sydney.

Dustin Leonard was filming his own jump, and captured footage of the pair in good spirits as they waited for their turn to leave the plane.

"I think it’s just tragic. It’s just a fluke accident," he told The Daily Telegraph.

The paper reports some small children saw the bodies, with a seven-year-old girl receiving counselling afterwards.

"She has seen the aftermath. She hasn’t seen them hit the ground but she is pretty traumatised. It’s a shocking thing for a young girl. She’s very shaken up by it and has spoken to a counsellor," her mother, who co-owns the property where the man fell, said. 

