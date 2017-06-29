 

Chilling footage shows father accused of murdering son laughing and joking with judge in court

A man in Los Angeles who is accused of killing his five-year-old son has been seen laughing and joking in court. 

Courtroom footage shows the accused smiling, laughing and telling jokes when discussing details of his transfer back to California.
Source: 9News

Aramazd Andressian Senior was arrested in Las Vegas last week. 

The 35-year-old is charged with the murder of his son, Aramazd Andressian Junior, who remains missing. 

The five-year-old was last seen with his father leaving Disneyland in April.

In the footage, Aramazd Snr. says he doesn't want to appeal his extradition from Nevada to California.

He can be seen joking that the waiting media will probably "take him with them" and appears calm and relaxed. 

He was arrested after changing his appearance by shaving his beard and dying his hair. Authorities were worried he was preparing to flee the country. 

He also went on a social trip to Las Vegas. 

Nine News report that authorities are saying the murder of the young boy was "pre-planned" and was a result of "tumultuous divorce proceedings" between Andressian Snr. and his ex-wife.

