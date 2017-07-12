 

Chilling audio reveals confusion in cockpit as Air Canada plane nearly lands on packed taxiway

Source:

Associated Press

The pilot of an Air Canada plane carrying 140 passengers made a last-minute manoeuvre to avoid landing on a taxiway at San Francisco International Airport where four passenger jets were lined up to take off.

The consequences of the error over San Francisco Airport could have been catastrophic.
Source: US ABC

The Federal Aviation Administration said today it is investigating why the pilot mistakenly made his approach toward the taxiway instead of the runway just to the left.

An air traffic controller ordered the Airbus 320 to abort and circle for another landing, which it did without incident Friday night (local time).

Aviation-safety consultant Todd Curtis said it was "definitely a serious event since a landing on an active taxiway could lead to a catastrophic accident."

In audio posted on liveatc.net, which records flight communications, the pilot on the plane from Toronto and the air traffic controller sounded calm as the close call unfolded.

At first, the pilot said he sees "some lights on the runway," apparently alluding to planes on the taxiway, the aviation equivalent of feeder roads that planes use to roll between runways and terminals.

The controller assures the pilot there is no one on the runway. Seconds later, another voice — apparently one of the pilots on the taxiway — interjects, "Where's this guy going? He's on the taxiway."

The controller orders the Air Canada jet to "go around," and the pilot acknowledges the command.

Roughly 30 seconds later, a United Airlines pilot on the taxiway says the jet "flew directly over us".

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor would not comment on how close Air Canada Flight 759 came to disaster, citing the ongoing investigation.

It is rare for pilots to mistake a taxiway for a runway, and when it happens, it usually involves small planes at smaller airports. Taxiways do not have the same distinctive markings and lighting that appear on runways.

