'Chill, Donald, chill' - Greta Thunberg offers Trump advice, lampooning his 2019 barb about her

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunburg has told Donald Trump to 'chill' after the President demanded a halt to vote counting in the US election.
With Trump's battle with Joe Biden finely balanced as they and tens of millions of Americans wait for the final votes to be counted in a handful of states, the current president has frequently called for counting to stop while he issues legal challenges.
Earlier today he sent out a typical tweet, simply stating "STOP THE COUNT!"
Thunberg replied: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"
Her comments echo a barb delivered by Trump after she was named Time's person of the year in 2019.
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"