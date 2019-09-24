TODAY |

'Chill, Donald, chill' - Greta Thunberg offers Trump advice, lampooning his 2019 barb about her

Source:  1 NEWS

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunburg has told Donald Trump to 'chill' after the President demanded a halt to vote counting in the US election.

Donald Trump and environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Source: Associated Press

With Trump's battle with Joe Biden finely balanced as they and tens of millions of Americans wait for the final votes to be counted in a handful of states, the current president has frequently called for counting to stop while he issues legal challenges.

Earlier today he sent out a typical tweet, simply stating "STOP THE COUNT!"

Thunberg replied: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

Her comments echo a barb delivered by Trump after she was named Time's person of the year in 2019.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" 

