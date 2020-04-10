Chilean prisoners mass producing face masks to fight Covid-19

Prison authorities in Chile have changed the daily work of some inmates into the mass production of face masks.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 10 inmates in Santiago Sur Preventive Detention Center started production in April and have already manufactured more than 2400 face masks.

The goal is to reach 50,000 items produced in at least eight different prisons.

Prisons recently acquired sewing machines and electric cutters to allow mass production.

The inmates involved are experienced in needlework, and all items are sterilised before they are packed and delivered.

Face masks have also been distributed to every inmate and all prison personnel in Chile as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside prisons.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.