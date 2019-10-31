TODAY |

Chile votes overwhelming to re-write Pinochet-era constitution

Source:  Associated Press

Amid a year of contagion and turmoil, Chileans turned out Sunday (Monday NZT) to vote overwhelmingly in favor of having a constitutional convention draft a new charter to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

The country's conservative government had agreed with the center-left opposition to allow the plebiscite after the outbreak of vast street protests that erupted a year ago in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and health care in what has long been one of South America's most developed nations.

The Electoral Service said that with nearly all polling stations reporting, about 78 per cent of the 7.4 million votes counted favoured drawing up a new constitution, while just under 22 per cent were opposed.

About 79 per cent supported having the charter be drafted by a convention of 155 elected citizens rather than a convention with half its members elected citizens and half members of congress.

In a speech to the country, center-right President Sebastián Piñera acknowledged the victory for those seeking a new charter but cautioned it is only the start of a long process.

"It is the beginning of a path, which together we will have to go through to agree on a new constitution for Chile," said the president, who had opposed having a new constitution, though he had conceded earlier in the day that it likely would be supported by voters.

The special convention would begin drafting a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in mid-2022.

As Piñera spoke, thousands of people celebrated in a central square of the capital used for festivities and protests. Similar gatherings were held on the outskirts of Santiago.

World
Politics
Central and South America
