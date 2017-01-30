Chile battles worst wildfire in country's history

Source:Associated Press
Chile continues to battle the worst forest fires in the country's history, as international help is set to arrive.
The fires have been raging in central and southern Chile, fanned by strong winds, hot temperatures and a prolonged drought.
Emergency services have battled the flames non-stop for days, with thousands of firefighters on the ground and helicopters and small planes in the air.
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said that two Brazilian C-130 fire tankers will arrive in Chile, as well as a Russian aircraft to help fight the blaze.
