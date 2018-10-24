 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Children's health organisations warn against using baby walkers

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Health

Health organisations have told parents to avoid walkers, instead advising letting babies learn naturally in due course. 

The warning comes from health officials in Australia over the weekend.

South Australia Health's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nicola Spurrier explains keeping a baby in a walker for extended periods of time can potentially be extremely harmful to their health.

She says it "teaches babies to stand up on their tip toes, causing their calf muscles to tighten and affecting their ability to walk, and in some cases requiring treatment with casting or surgery".

Several New Zealand organisations have advised against walkers including Consumer NZ after finding only one in ten passed safety checks in a 2012 test.  

Plunket has previously said walkers should be banned, telling Stuff "Plunket agrees that babies do not need walkers and advises against their use because of the increased risk of injury from falls. We recommend the best place for babies to learn to crawl and walk is on the floor."

If a walker is found to be non-compliant to safety standards in New Zealand there is a fine of up to $600,000 for companies and up to $200,000 for individuals for breaching the Fair Trading Act and placing the child at risk of injury. 

Baby girl playing in walker
Baby girl playing in walker. Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Almost 60 per cent of those polled have had to re-think whether to buy fuel or groceries.
Poll: Rising petrol costs causing Kiwis to cut back on driving and essential spending
2
Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman for copyright
3
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australian government makes first moves against online piracy

Man, 102, arrested and charged with indecently assaulting 94-year-old woman at aged care facility
Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

Yahoo to pay $76M in damages for security breach

Bonsai bandits snatch tree from heartbroken elderly owner in Hawaii after 56 years of caring for it