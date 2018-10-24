Children's health organisations warn against using baby walkers

Health organisations have told parents to avoid walkers, instead advising letting babies learn naturally in due course.

The warning comes from health officials in Australia over the weekend.

South Australia Health's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nicola Spurrier explains keeping a baby in a walker for extended periods of time can potentially be extremely harmful to their health.

She says it "teaches babies to stand up on their tip toes, causing their calf muscles to tighten and affecting their ability to walk, and in some cases requiring treatment with casting or surgery".

Several New Zealand organisations have advised against walkers including Consumer NZ after finding only one in ten passed safety checks in a 2012 test.

Plunket has previously said walkers should be banned, telling Stuff "Plunket agrees that babies do not need walkers and advises against their use because of the increased risk of injury from falls. We recommend the best place for babies to learn to crawl and walk is on the floor."