'Children, please!' - UK MP's kids interrupt interview with face painting, bed jumping

Source:  Associated Press

A British lawmaker was interrupted during an interview about the coronavirus and Brexit after his two young children decided to make cameo appearances during the live segment.

Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, was talking to Sky News when son Adam and daughter Beatrice made an appearance. Source: Associated Press

Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, was talking to Sky News from his home office in Tonbridge, Kent, when his son, Adam, joined the conversation, asking his father if he could help him paint his face.

The smiling politician told his son to leave, telling him: "I'll do your face painting in a minute."

Tugendhat carried on with the interview until he was interrupted for a second time, this time by his young daughter, Beatrice.

The interview continued while both Adam and Beatrice were busy in the background playing.

"Adam! Can you be a little bit quiet please?" Tugendhat pleaded with his son at one point.

The two carried on, however, jumping on the bed while their father kept his cool despite the distraction.

The interview was concluded after a few minutes, when Tugendhat apologised for the background noise.

"We've now got to jumping on the bed, it has gone completely out of control," he said, smiling.

Several other live interviews have been interrupted by children during the pandemic, as many parents juggle family and employment while working from home.

The most memorable example however, took place before the coronavirus outbreak, in 2017, when two small children lightened up a serious television interview about politics in South Korea, by barging into their dad's office while he was on the air.

