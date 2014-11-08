 

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked" as she visited a children's hospital to meet victims, families and medical staff.

The 91-year-old monarch told 14-year-old Evie Mills and her parents: "It's dreadful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing."

She also chatted and shook hands with hospital staff, and told the father of another teenager at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital: "It's not something you expect at all."

Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital by ambulance following Monday's attack at Manchester Arena, where pop star Ariana Grande was finishing a concert when a powerful bomb killed 22.

