 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Children hiding in closets after gunman injured multiple victims in Florida shooting

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Watch the live view of the outisde the scene on 1 NEWS' Facebook page. 

Children are currently in lockdown at a Florida school after a gunman has reportedly injured multiple people.

A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.
Source: Twitter: Grumpyhaus

"All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying in the closet," a student texted newsite CBS4's Rick Folbaum.

CBS4 reported the school was in lockdown from 3pm (local time), but some students were walking out of the school with their hands in the air.
The Margate Fire Department estimate 20 to 50 people may be injured.

It is estimated between 20 to 50 people are injured.
Source: APTN

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said: "We are moitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected."

Another student has told news site WSVN they thought there was a fire drill: "But then word started going around that it was shots and not just like something else, everyone just started running towards the canal."

Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.
Source: Associated Press

It is estimated between 20-50 people are injured. There are no confirmed casualties currently. 

There are reports the gunman has been caught. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.

LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody


00:33
2
Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the men involved.

Watch: CCTV video shows 'brutal, serious' assault as Auckland 20-year-old bashed unconscious with piece of wood - do you recognise attacker?

3
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

4

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

00:15
5
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

00:17
A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.

LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody

Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 