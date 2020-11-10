TODAY |

Children could receive Covid-19 jab soon, with trial results due in coming months

Source:  Associated Press

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it expects to receive the results of trials of its coronavirus vaccine in younger children by September.

Source: 1 NEWS

BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved Covid-19 shot with US partner Pfizer, has already submitted data from trials in children ages 12-15 to the US Food and Drug Administration and plans to do so for the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for use in the 27-nation European Union.

The company said it expects results from trials in children ages 5-12 “as early as July” and in those younger than 5 in September.

BioNTech said requests for regulatory approval would depend on the results of the trials.

The company is one of the main suppliers of coronavirus vaccines in Europe and North America.

