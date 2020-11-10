Children could receive Covid-19 jab soon, with trial results due in coming months

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it expects to receive the results of trials of its coronavirus vaccine in younger children by September.

Source: 1 NEWS

BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved Covid-19 shot with US partner Pfizer, has already submitted data from trials in children ages 12-15 to the US Food and Drug Administration and plans to do so for the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for use in the 27-nation European Union.

The company said it expects results from trials in children ages 5-12 “as early as July” and in those younger than 5 in September.

BioNTech said requests for regulatory approval would depend on the results of the trials.