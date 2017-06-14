Children believed to be trapped in debris of collapsed building in Kenya

Rescuers pulled a child and the child's mother from the rubble of an eight-story building that had collapsed in a low-income part of Kenya's capital, while three people were thought to remain trapped in the debris.

Two children were believed to be among those missing, said National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Mwachi.

"Due to delicate operations because of space to operate in, it may take more time," Mwachi said.

"There are other buildings surrounding the collapsed building, one of them is weak and denying us space."

Police said the collapse occurred late Monday night (Tuesday NZT), with as many as 10 people at first thought to be trapped inside. Police fired tear gas after residents angered by the slow deployment of government rescuers hurled stones, said a resident, Hailey Akinyi.

Akinyi, who lives in an adjacent building, witnessed the collapse. The building and her own building had been marked with an "X," meaning they had been condemned by the National Construction Authority, she said.

Most of the residents from the collapsed building evacuated after they noticed expanding cracks in the foundation, Akinyi said. A video one resident sent to The Associated Press before the collapse showed deep cracks in the foundation and walls.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where four million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country's buildings to see if they were up to code. The National Construction Authority found that 58 per cent of buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.

Last year a building collapse in another low-income area killed 37 people and injured 70. The rescue mission took days, during which a six-month-old baby and a pregnant woman were among those pulled to safety.