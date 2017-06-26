Children among those injured after car ploughs through crowd

British police say they had arrested a woman after a car collided with pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports centre, injuring six people.

Police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

Northumbria Police said officers were trying to determine what happened outside Westgate Sports Centre in the northern English city of Newcastle upon Tyne on Sunday morning (Sunday night NZT).

The ambulance service said three children and three adults were being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The police force said emergency services were at the scene and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is in police custody.