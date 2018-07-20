 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Children among at least 11 people dead after tourist boat accident on Missouri lake

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least 11 people, including children, died after a boat carrying tourists on a Missouri lake capsized and sank today, the local sheriff said.

A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leaving several people dead and several others hospitalized. (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson.

Source: Associated Press

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said five people remain missing and seven others were hospitalized after a Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson.

A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Center Branson said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults were in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.

Rader said the stormy weather was believed to be the cause of the capsizing. Another duck boat on the lake was able to safely make it back to shore.

Steve Lindenberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, said the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. Lindenberg said winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph.

"It's a warning telling people to take shelter," he said.

Rader said an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security for the boat company helped rescue people after the accident.

Dive teams from a number of law enforcement agencies were assisting in the effort, but the sheriff said the divers ended their search for the night.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that investigators will arrive on the scene Friday morning.

Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities with the rescue effort. Smagala added this was the Branson tour's first accident in more than 40 years of operation.

Duck boats, known for their ability to travel on land and in water, have been involved in other deadly incidents in the past. They include one in 2015 in Seattle in which five college students were killed when a boat collided with a bus, and one in 1999 that left 13 people dead after the boat sank near Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Safety advocates have sought improvements to the boats since the Arkansas incident. Critics argued that part of the problem is numerous agencies regulate the boats with varying safety requirements.

Duck boats were originally used by the US military in World War II to transport troops and supplies, and later were modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.

Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Louisa Wall believes the Southby has lost the trust of the players following the Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby quits after horror 2018 season that saw team miss out on Comm Games medal


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:45
3
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Graphic warning: Confronting vision shows wreckage of car that slammed into Auckland building, killing two

00:29
4
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

02:24
5
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.