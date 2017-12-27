 

Children among 25 killed in Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen

Yemeni witnesses and security officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a crowded market has killed at least 25 people, including children.

Houthi Shiite rebels inspect the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed on Monday by his onetime allies, the Iran-backed Houthis. Sanaa has witnessed heavy fighting since last week between Saleh’s loyalists and Houthis forcing many Yemenis to cower indoors fearing the violent street clashes. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

Houthi Shiite rebels inspect the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 6, 2017.

Source: Associated Press

They say the strike overnight in the western province of Taiz wounded at least 30 others.

The witnesses and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation or were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, in March 2015.

The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

