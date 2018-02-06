'Childhood is incredibly important' - Kate Middleton shares rare personal video for Children's Mental Health Week

The Duchess of Cambridge has released a personal video message to support to Children's Mental Health Week, which runs from February 5 to 11 in the UK.

Children's mental health charity Place2Be is behind Children's Mental Health Week, which has as this year's theme "Being Ourselves."

In the video, the Duchess - who is the Royal Patron of Place2Be - said children should be supported by adults around them.

"Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfil their true potential.

This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives, work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive."

The video message was filmed during the Duchess's visit to Reach Academy Feltham, west London, last month.

"Schools and families occupy a special position at the heart of every child's life and that is why I am proud to support Place2Be's work this Children's Mental Health week.

Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we each have a crucial role to play. When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best versions of themselves," said the Duchess, who is pregnant with her third child.

Princes William and Harry have also campaigned about mental health issues.

The organization said that this year, they wilill be "encouraging children and young people to feel comfortable with who they are and celebrate what makes them unique." The charity said more than 8 in 10 pupils suffer from low self-esteem.