Child pulled from rubble of Miami building collapse

Source:  Associated Press

A wing of a 12-storey beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday (local time), killing at least one person and trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.

About half of the building's roughly 130 units were affected when the tower collapsed at 1.30am.

“The building is literally pancaked,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

“That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.”

Rescuers pulled out dozens of survivors and continued to look for more. A mother and child were among those rescued, but the woman had to have her leg amputated to help remove her from the rubble.

Video showed fire crews removing a boy from the wreckage.

Nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for at midday, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.

