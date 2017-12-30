Child playing with stove apparently started deadly New York apartment fire

The deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building today on one of the coldest nights so far this winter, killing 12 people and leaving four more fighting for their lives, city officials said.

The dead included a child around a year old, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing outside the building.

Video uploaded to social media showed emergency services on the scene.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7pm local time and quickly ripped through the roughly century-old structure, which stands in a row of similar apartment buildings a block from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo.

The cause remained under investigation.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue people from the building.