New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades apparently began as a child played with a first-floor stove then spread quickly throughout a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives, Mayor Bill de Blasio said overnight.

The New York City fire has killed 12 people including a baby.
Source: Associated Press

Those who died Thursday night (US time) included girls ages one, two and seven, and a boy whose age was not given. De Blasio, a Democrat, says responders saved at least 12 lives.

"Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost. Excluding the September 11 attacks, it was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed at a social club fire in the Bronx in 1990.

"Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives," Nigro said.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7 p.m. and quickly tore through the roughly century-old structure near the Bronx Zoo.

North America

00:27
The New York City fire has killed 12 people including a baby.

Deadliest fire to hit New York City in a quarter century kills 12 people, including one infant

National warns the changes could result in added costs for business and therefore job losses.

Business leaders brace for impact of new employment law changes

Members of the public help lone police officer make arrest in Wellington

Joy Cowley.

Much loved children's author Joy Cowley leads New Year Honours list

02:10
The letter has gone global and was prompted by a spate of farmer suicides in New Zealand.

Auckland man 'overwhelmed and humbled' by reaction to his heartfelt open letter of thanks to Kiwi farmers

The New York City fire has killed 12 people including a baby.

Child playing with stove apparently caused New York apartment fire that killed 12 people

