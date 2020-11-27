TODAY |

Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland

Source:  AAP

A child has been reportedly found dead in a hot car at a Queensland hospital.

Car interior (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police were called to the Townsville University Hospital about 3.30pm on Friday, a spokesman told AAP.

A four-year-old child was discovered in a car, media reports.

A woman is understood to have arrived at the hospital with the deceased child in the car.

Officers remain at the scene.

Queensland is currently in the grips of a heatwave with Townsville reaching 32.8C on Friday.


World
Australia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dangerous driving at gang funeral procession sees vehicles impounded, multiple infringement notices
2
Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland
3
LIVE: Pollard smashes Windies to huge total despite Ferguson five-for
4
'Walk of shame' medication eligibility test for multiple sclerosis sufferers could be on the way out
5
Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:35

British six-year-old cancer survivor turns on Christmas lights in Worcester
02:07

Melbourne man fatally stabbed while defending girlfriend from mob of teens
02:14

Manufacturing error clouds Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine study results
00:26

Australian soldiers asked to prove why they shouldn't be fired for involvement in alleged Afghanistan war crimes