Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland

A child has been reportedly found dead in a hot car at a Queensland hospital.
Police were called to the Townsville University Hospital about 3.30pm on Friday, a spokesman told AAP.
A four-year-old child was discovered in a car, media reports.
A woman is understood to have arrived at the hospital with the deceased child in the car.
Officers remain at the scene.
Queensland is currently in the grips of a heatwave with Townsville reaching 32.8C on Friday.