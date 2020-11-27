Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland

A child has been reportedly found dead in a hot car at a Queensland hospital.

Car interior (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police were called to the Townsville University Hospital about 3.30pm on Friday, a spokesman told AAP.

A four-year-old child was discovered in a car, media reports.

A woman is understood to have arrived at the hospital with the deceased child in the car.

Officers remain at the scene.

Queensland is currently in the grips of a heatwave with Townsville reaching 32.8C on Friday.