Child becomes Queensland's third coronavirus case

Source:  AAP

A child who travelled with two people confirmed to have coronavirus in Queensland has become the third person in the state diagnosed with the virus.

Rising concerns have sparked some schools to take action. Source: 1 NEWS

Queensland Health chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young last night said the eight-year-old boy, who is a Chinese national from Wuhan, was confirmed as having coronavirus.

He was travelling with the 44-year-old man and 42-year-old woman diagnosed with the virus in Queensland last week.

A number of social media videos posted online paint a disconcerting picture. Source: BBC

All three are from Hubei province which is at the epicentre of the coronavirus in China.

The child is in a stable condition in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital with the man and woman.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Steven Miles is rushing new laws through parliament to extend his existing health emergency order from one week to three months.

The group have been flown out of China amid the deadly virus outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

The move will give health officers more time to require the quarantine or isolation of suspected coronavirus cases and force people to undergo medical checks and tests.

The bill was introduced into state parliament yesterday, the first sitting day of 2020.

Mr Miles wants it to pass the house by tomorrow. It would remain in place for 12 months and apply solely to the novel coronavirus.

More than 400 people have been assessed for coronavirus since screening started at Brisbane International Airport on Sunday.

Of the 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia so far, three have now been diagnosed in Queensland.

