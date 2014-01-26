Child who attended Melbourne childcare centre tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Israel

A child who attended a childcare centre in Melbourne's southeast has tested positive to Covid-19 since travelling overseas.

Melbourne

The state's health department today confirmed the Australian child tested positive to the virus after arriving in Israel on January 9.



The child attended the Explorers Early Learning Centre in Armadale, about eight kilometres southeast of Melbourne, on January 7.



"We are working with colleagues in Israel to confirm the test result," a Department of Health and Human Services spokesman said in a statement to AAP.



"In the meantime, DHHS are taking all necessary precautions and investigating potential exposure sites - including where the child may have been exposed themselves."



The centre has been contacted and cleaning and contact tracing is underway.



Today marks the fifth consecutive day the state has recorded no new local or interstate cases of Covid-19, though a returned traveller in hotel quarantine has tested positive.



It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 40.

