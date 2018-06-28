 

Chicago City Council approves $3.7 million payout for girl, 3, left traumatised after cops pointed gun at her

Chicago's City Council today approved a $NZ3.7 million settlement in an excessive-force lawsuit that accused police of traumatising a 3-year-old girl by pointing a gun at her chest and striking her handcuffed mother.

Chicago, USA - July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

Chicago Police logo (file picture).

Source: Associated Press

A lawyer for Aretha Simmons, the girl's mother, said upcoming Chicago Police Department reforms don't address how officers treat children during arrests. Attorney Al Hofeld Jr. said it is not even on CPD's radar.

A 2017 Justice Department report sharply criticised Chicago police for too often using excessive force, including against children. The city has since pledged to overhaul police procedures and training.

When the council's finance committee approved the settlement earlier, a city lawyer agreed with many of the core claims in the lawsuit, telling the committee that the girl remains traumatised and will likely require psychiatric treatment into adulthood.

According to Hofeld, some police departments in other U.S. cities have embraced far-reaching reforms on how officers should interact with children. A key element, he says, is for officers to recognise that the brains of small children and teenagers process information differently than those of adults.

