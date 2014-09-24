Chibok schoolgirls released after being abducted by extremist group Boko Haram

82 freed Chibok schoolgirls have arrived in Nigeria's capital to meet with President Mahammadu Buhari where family members await an official list of names to be reunited with their loved ones.

A Video released by Boko Haram shows the kidnapped girls Source: Associated Press

The newly released girls arrived at the Abuja Airport and met by the President's chief of staff.

The 82 girls were released in exchange for an unspecified number of detained Boko Haram suspects, the President's office said in a statement.

This is the largest negotiated release following the abduction of nearly 300 girls in 2014. The abduction highlighted the threat of Nigerian extremists who are linked to the Islamic State group. Prior to this release, 195 of the girls had been captive. Now, 113 remain unaccounted for.

In October, 21 girls were released as Nigeria announced they'd started negotiations with the extremist group. At the time, the government denied making an exchange for Boko Haram suspects or paying ransom.

The girls released in October are reported to be in care in Abuja for medical attention, trauma counselling and rehabilitation. Human Rights groups are unhappy with the decision to have the girls stay 900 kilometres away from home (Chibok).

Amnesty International's Nigeria office say the newly released girls will be able to go home with their families quickly so they're not subject to the public and can have privacy.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is also set to meet with the girls and their families to offer support.

The 276 schoolgirls kidnapped from Chibok in 2014 are among thousands of people abducted by Boko Haram over the years.

Some relatives haven't lived to see their daughters released. Many of the captive girls, mainly of Christian faith, were forced to marry their captors and give birth to children in a remote forest hideout. It's feared other girls were strapped with explosives and sent on missions as suicide bombers.

A Nigerian military official said the girls were found near the town bank of Banki in Borno state near Cameron.