Chewbacca and the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story walk the Cannes red carpet

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Thomas Markle is scheduled to go under the knife in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to entertainment news website TMZ.
After customers of Cemented H told of missed orders and undelivered refunds, company suspends orders.
The West Coast community is in mourning after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday. TVNZ1 Sunday's Jehan Casinader analyses what will happen next.
'In Samoa or Tonga you live in a complex ... in NZ you are pushed into a three bedroom," Auckland University's Damon Salesa told TVNZ1's Breakfast.
The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ