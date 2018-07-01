 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Cher power

share

Source:

Sunday

This week SUNDAY sits down for an exclusive interview with Cher – the singer, movie star, fashion icon and political activist.
Source: Sunday

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:43
1
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


17:41
2
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

00:35
3
The prime minister discussed the families package, which came into effect today.

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

01:10
4
Nearly 40 principals took out a full page newspaper ad to brand the review a "failure".

'They are much more traditional in their thinking' - Education Minister responds to principals' backlash over NCEA review

00:15
5
Naiqama got the Tigers off to a brilliant start but it wasn't enough in ther 30-12 loss.

Video: Fijian speedster Kevin Naiqama slices Titans to shreds to score dazzling runaway try

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says no significant ecological or health concerns in genetic modification

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 