Cher, Katy Perry and stars send their support to Ariana Grande fans

Musicians and celebrities are extending their support after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester today left at least nineteen people dead and fifty injured.

Singers Cher, Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding are among those who have paid tribute to the concertgoers.

Greater Manchester Police say what happened is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.

Ariana Grande's concert support act B I A tweeted: "GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU."

Singer Halsey wrote: "What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus."

"Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place," she followed up.

Ariana has been confirmed safe.