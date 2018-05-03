Chemical spill being cleaned up at Sydney Airport

Emergency crews have been called to Sydney Airport after a "low irritant" chemical was found when luggage was being unloaded from an American Airlines plane after it touched down.



Aerial shots of Qantas aircraft at Sydney International Airport. Source: Getty

American Airlines flight 73 from Los Angeles landed in Sydney 7.15am local time and all passengers were off the plane when the spill took place.

Five NSW Fire and Rescue trucks are going through security clearance at the international airport after receiving a call at 7.48am on Friday (9.48am NZT) that "a substance was found in the hold", a spokesman told AAP.

The crews will liaise with the airport's fire crews and the Australian Border Force.

