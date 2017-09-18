 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Chelsea Manning tells US audience she 'made an ethical decision' to leak trove of classified documents

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chelsea Manning told a crowd at a "creative thinkers" conference in the US that she's not a traitor as her critics have claimed and she did what she thought was the right thing to do.

Chelsea Manning addresses an audience, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, during a forum, in Nantucket, Mass. The forum is part of The Nantucket Project's annual gathering on the island of Nantucket. Manning is a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who spent time in prison for sharing classified documents. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Chelsea Manning.

Source: Associated Press

Manning is attending the annual conference for The Nantucket Project in Massachusetts.

The Nantucket Project is a venture founded to bring together creative thinkers to uncover the ideas that matter most. Organisers say about 600 people are attending.

This is only Manning's second public appearance since being released from a military prison in May.

"I believe I did the best I could in my circumstances to make an ethical decision," she told the crowd when they asked if she was a traitor.

The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents.

She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence, which was commuted by President Barack Obama in his final days in office.

Tom Scott, who co-founded The Nantucket Project with Kate Brosnan, said they invited Manning for "clarity of understanding."

"My brother and father are Marines. They would respectfully challenge some of her decisions," he said.

"Barack Obama commuted her sentence. My instinct is that he's a good and trustful man. How do those two things mix? Seeing her in person offers, perhaps, the best way to decipher that."

Several audience members said they were intrigued to hear from Manning.

Sara O'Reilly, a Nantucket resident who has attended several past conferences, said the speakers are typically a "little edgy." She said she doesn't judge Manning and other people have done "far worse" things.

Scott said some of the attendees were upset that Manning was invited, but he didn't consider retracting the invitation.

Harvard University reversed its decision to name Manning a visiting fellow Friday, a day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the title for Manning.

Manning said Harvard's decision signaled to her that it's a "police state" and it's not possible to engage in political discourse in academic institutions.

"I'm not ashamed of being disinvited," she said.

"I view that just as much of an honoured distinction as the fellowship itself."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Eight taggers wearing masks spray painted the train during a 4.45pm stop yesterday.

Watch: 'Senseless vandalism' - Auckland train passengers stranded as gang of taggers launch blitz attack, deface exterior of carriage

02:30
2
1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

00:44
3
Farmers took to the streets of Morrinsville today, making their message heard.

'They're expressing a legitimate point of view' - English asked if National was involved in farmers' protest in Ardern's home town

00:30
4
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:43
5
The former White House press secretary made fun of his infamous inauguration crowd speech during the show's opening.

Watch: Sean Spicer stuns Emmys crowd by rocking up and mocking himself - as reeling Melissa McCarthy tries to suppress grin

00:42
NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

Is NZ a high-taxed country? Economist says 'hell no' and calls for tax crackdown on companies

NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

00:50
Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

'I've never seen people so engaged in politics and policy' - Paula Bennett buzzing about election interest

Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

02:12
Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.

Election countdown: Northlanders say 'there's no work and nothing for the young ones to do'

Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.

00:29
The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak causing a jet fuel shortage in Auckland is hitting travellers and airlines.

Jacinda Ardern 'alarmed' if Government was warned of fuel shortage risk

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak is hitting air travellers and airlines.


01:56
The National leader did a round of Auckland malls and markets after appearing on Q+A.

Bill English says National's families policy will lift '50,000 children above that poverty line'

The National Party leader announced the policy this morning at Botany Town Centre, Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 