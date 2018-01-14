 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Chelsea Manning to run for US Senate

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chelsea Manning intends to run for the US Senate in Maryland, returning the transgender former soldier to the spotlight after her conviction for leaking classified documents and her early release from military prison.

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT RANK TO INTELLIGENCE ANALYST - FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning speaks during the Nantucket Project's annual gathering in Nantucket, Mass. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, Manning, the transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents, filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland. She will challenge Democrat Ben Cardin who has served two terms. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Chelsea Manning.

Source: Associated Press

Manning, 30, filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, listing an apartment in North Bethesda as her address.

She is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary. The state's senior senator is an overwhelming favourite to win.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, the former Army intelligence analyst was convicted of leaking more than 700,000 military and State Department documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. She's been hailed as a traitor as well as a courageous hero.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency before leaving office last year.

The media organisation Red Maryland first reported Manning's intention to run. The Associated Press was unsuccessful in reaching Manning for comment.

A spokeswoman for Cardin, Sue Walitsky, did not immediately return a phone call. Nor did Fabion Seaton, a spokesman for the Maryland Democratic Party.

Manning would not be the first transgender candidate to challenge a sitting member of Congress.


Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TO GO WITH Australia-animal-snakes,FEATURE by Amy Coopes This photo taken on September 25, 2012 shows a deadly Australia eastern brown snake -- which has enough venom to kill 20 adults with a single bite -- in the Sydney suburb of Terrey Hills. According to the Australia Venom Research Unit of the University of Melbourne, the country is home to 20 of the world's 25 most venomous snakes, including the entire top 10, from which a single scratch from a venom-coated tooth can be enough to paralyse the heart, diaphragm and lungs. AFP PHOTO / William WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

Aussie man dies from snake bite trying to protect family pet

00:30
2
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

'It still doesn't feel real' - Catch-a-Million winner bought his shirt minutes before catch

01:50
3
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Actress Jessica Falkholt still fighting after life support turned off

4
Police car generic.

Motorcyclist dead after Waikato crash

5
Police car generic.

One dead, three injured after head-on collision near Tauranga

01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 