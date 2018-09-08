Chelsea Manning posts first pic after undergoing gender reassignment surgery

Convicted US whistleblower Chelsea Manning has posted a photo on social media revealing she underwent gender reassignment surgery over the weekend.

Ms Manning posted a picture to Twitter on Sunday of herself recovering in a hospital bed after surgery.

"After almost a decade of fighting - thru prison, the courts, a hunger strike, and thru the insurance company - I finally got surgery this week," Ms Manning wrote on the post.

The divisive figure was caught releasing thousands of classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010. Among the leaks was vision showing the US military gunning down civilians in Iraq.

From Bradley Manning to Chelsea, she is now using her platform as a transgender advocate, taking a punt at politics herself, running for the US Senate to push for change.