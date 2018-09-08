 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Chelsea Manning posts first pic after undergoing gender reassignment surgery

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics

Convicted US whistleblower Chelsea Manning has posted a photo on social media revealing she underwent gender reassignment surgery over the weekend.

Ms Manning posted a picture to Twitter on Sunday of herself recovering in a hospital bed after surgery.

"After almost a decade of fighting - thru prison, the courts, a hunger strike, and thru the insurance company - I finally got surgery this week," Ms Manning wrote on the post.

The divisive figure was caught releasing thousands of classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010. Among the leaks was vision showing the US military gunning down civilians in Iraq.

From Bradley Manning to Chelsea, she is now using her platform as a transgender advocate, taking a punt at politics herself, running for the US Senate to push for change. 

Manning visited New Zealand in September, giving a talk in Auckland.

The former US soldier and world-famous whistleblower has landed in New Zealand for a speaking engagement. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
2
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
3
US rapper Eminem's one-off Wellington show sold out in less than an hour
4
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Parliament needs to change in the wake of last week’s Jami-Lee Ross saga, as she called for politicians to show empathy and compassion.
Parliament needs to change in the wake of Jami-Lee Ross saga, says Jacinda Ardern
5
Ryanair has come in for heavy criticism for the way it handled the racist abuse of an elderly passenger.
'Mum's really feeling upset and very stressed about this situation' - woman whose mother was racially abused on Ryanair flight speaks out
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:56
The Prime Minister says the Government told Work and Income “don’t turn people away” that come for assistance.

Jacinda Ardern defends Government’s record on assisting those in poverty
01:18
Simon Bridges said he would see Parliamentary Services and also get advice from the “best people” to ensure women also feel confident about coming forward.

National to seek independent advice 'to make sure women feel absolutely safe in the workplace' – Simon Bridges
00:22
The president said he will know more information about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi very soon because of the top intelligence people in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Trump not satisfied with Saudi explanations about journalist Khashoggi's death
This photo provided by Fox 12 Oregon shows a small kitten that was recently found glued to a busy road near Silverton, Ore. The kitten, who is expected to make a full recovery after a visit to the veterinarian, has found a new home with his rescuer, Chuck Hawley, whose wife named the kitten "Sticky." (Fox 12 Oregon via AP)

US man finds five-week-old kitten glued to busy road