Chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans fined for falsely promoting 'miracle cures'

Celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans has again been fined for falsely promoting an array of devices and drugs as miracle cures for ailments including the coronavirus.



Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans. Source: Pete Evans / Facebook

The former Seven Network star was on Tuesday hit with another $79,920 in fines for breaching advertising requirements.



It comes after his company was fined more than $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in April last year after he promoted a device called a 'BioCharger' on a Facebook live stream, claiming it could be used to cure the coronavirus.



Evans was at the time warned about his promotion of other products, but was fined again for spruiking the BioCharger and several other treatments that are not included on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.



Read more Celebrity chef Pete Evans dumped by sponsors after posting neo-Nazi symbol on social media

He unlawfully advertised two oral medicines, static magnet products and hyperbaric chambers for oxygen therapy - which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised environment.



In some cases, Evans implied the products he was advertising were endorsed by health professionals. He has been ordered to remove the posts, and to stop advertising unapproved products and therapies.



Read more Art and Matilda Green remove podcast episode starring controversial Australian Pete Evans

The former reality TV star has also been permanently booted off Facebook and Instagram for sharing misinformation and conspiracy theories.



Your playlist will load after this ad

He has repeatedly made posts opposing Covid-19 vaccines and masks, and claimed in a podcast that the coronavirus is a hoax.

