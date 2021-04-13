'Cheeky till the end' — Princes William and Harry pay tribute to 'extraordinary' grandpa

Brothers William and Harry have shared memories of their grandfather Prince Philip in separate statements as they prepare to reunite at the duke’s funeral in Windsor.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prince William paid a touching tribute to his "extraordinary" grandpa with a photo of a smiling Duke of Edinburgh and Prince George.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage," he said.

"And seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

The future king pledged that he will honour his grandfather’s wishes and continue to support the Queen.

He summed up the duke by saying: "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.

"I will miss my grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

The Duke of Edinburgh and Prince George in Norfolk, 2015. Source: The Duchess of Cambridge

In a separate statement, Prince Harry, who is back in the UK and self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage, described his grandfather as "a man of service, honour and great humour".

He added the Duke "was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next".

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke.

"But, to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbeque, legend of the banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."