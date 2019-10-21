With 'chatty' baby Archie in tow, Prince Harry and Meghan open up about joys and tribulations of parenting

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie is "so chatty".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their little boy's cute traits when they introduced their five-month-old son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, during their trip to Cape Town last month.

A sweet clip shared during ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the UK today, showed Archie giggling with Thandeka as his father wiped his dribble away.

Harry said: "I think he knows exactly what's going on."

Meghan then opened up about how parenting is "a lot" but admitted she and Harry are lucky the tot was "sleeping very well".

She said:"It's a lot with a five-month-old. Life is [tiring] but I think any parent can relate to that. He's been doing really well. He's been sleeping really well.

"It's not lost on us what a huge and significant moment this is."

"I think Archie will look back on that in so many years and realise at the beginning of his life he was fortunate enough to have that moment with one of the most inspirational leaders of our time."

Harry revealed his son had been alert and taking in the surroundings on their royal tour, and the 37-year-old former actress - who tied the knot with the prince at St. George's Chapel in Windsor last May - added: "He's the happiest here. So chatty over the last few days."

Elsewhere, Meghan let slip her sweet nickname for her husband.

Opening up about joining the royal family and how she has adopted the "British stiff upper lip", she said: "You know, I've said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, it's not enough to just survive something."

"That's not the point of life, you have to thrive, you've got to be happy.

"I think I've really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."