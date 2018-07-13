 

Charges against Donald Trump's stripper nemesis Stormy Daniels dropped

The porn star was arrested on stage for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her, which is against state law.
Source: 1 NEWS

Texas mother attempting to sell two-year-old daughter for sex act jailed for 40 years

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


3
Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Coroner rules Levin woman's death a suicide after sessions with 'healer'

00:10
4
The northbound lane on State Highway 1 in Paekākāriki has been closed.

Northbound lane on SH1 north of Wellington reopens but major delays expected after truck and two cars crash

00:50
5
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

01:00
A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, which will house up to 260 inmates.

Watch: Take a tour of the new $300 million prison wing housing NZ's worst criminals

A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

01:47
They love their West Auckland community, but hate plastic so decided to do something about it.

1 NEWS Community: 'There's a real public surge and desire for change' - West Auckland residents sewing hundreds of fabric bags to replace plastic ones

Titirangi's local supermarket has reduced its plastic bag use by 60 per cent since the Love Titirangi Boomerang Bags initiative started last year.