Channel Nine and Fairfax announce plans to merge, become Australia's largest media company

Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media have announced plans to merge, creating Australia's largest media player.
Nine shareholders will own 51.1 per cent of the combined entity and Nine chief executive Hugh Marks will lead the new company.
Fairfax shareholders owning the remaining 48.9 per cent. Fairfax owns New Zealand media brand, Stuff.
The directors of Fairfax will unanimously recommend Fairfax shareholders vote in favour in the absence of a superior proposal.
"The Fairfax Board has carefully considered the Proposed Transaction and believes it represents compelling value for Fairfax shareholders," Fairfax chairm Nick Falloon said in the statement.
"The directors of Fairfax will unanimously recommend that Fairfax shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal."
According to a statement to the ASX, the two media companies have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement.
Three current Fairfax directors will be invited to join the board of the combined business, which will be chaired by Nine Chairman, Peter Costello and two current Nine directors.
"The combination of our businesses and our people best positions us to deliver new opportunities and innovations for our shareholders, staff and all Australians in the years ahead," Mr Costello said.