Channel Nine and Fairfax announce plans to merge, become Australia's largest media company

AAP
Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media have announced plans to merge, creating Australia's largest media player.

The Fairfax Media Ltd. logo is displayed outside their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Fairfax Media, Australia's second-largest newspaper publisher, climbed the most in 12 years in Sydney after the Australian Financial Review reported that billionaire Gina Rinehart planned to boost her stake. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Fairfax Media Ltd. logo. Source: Getty

Nine shareholders will own 51.1 per cent of the combined entity and Nine chief executive Hugh Marks will lead the new company.

Fairfax shareholders owning the remaining 48.9 per cent. Fairfax owns New Zealand media brand, Stuff. 

The directors of Fairfax will unanimously recommend Fairfax shareholders vote in favour in the absence of a superior proposal.

"The Fairfax Board has carefully considered the Proposed Transaction and believes it represents compelling value for Fairfax shareholders," Fairfax chairm Nick Falloon said in the statement.

"The directors of Fairfax will unanimously recommend that Fairfax shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal."

According to a statement to the ASX, the two media companies have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement.

Three current Fairfax directors will be invited to join the board of the combined business, which will be chaired by Nine Chairman, Peter Costello and two current Nine directors.

"The combination of our businesses and our people best positions us to deliver new opportunities and innovations for our shareholders, staff and all Australians in the years ahead," Mr Costello said.

01:04
Elin Ersson refused to take her seat until the man was taken off the plane.

Watch: Swedish student holds up flight protesting against deportation of Afghan asylum seeker
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019 - 'after the Russia witch hunt'
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, was released from jail after serving half his term. Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner's lawyer will argue Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that his client didn't get a fair trial during arguments in a California appeals court. A three-judge panel of the California 6th District Court of Appeal is scheduled to listen to arguments in San Jose. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Lawyer for ex-Stanford sex attacker describes client's actions as 'outercourse'

00:21
The man who carried out the attack has since handed himself into police.

Watch: President Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame obliterated by man wielding pick-axe

'I jumped' – US liquor store owner elated he sold $794m lottery ticket

Associated Press
California Lottery officials have handed over a symbolic $1 million check to the owners of the Northern California liquor store that sold the sole winning ticket to an estimated $543 million ($794 million NZD) Mega Millions lottery prize.

Russ Lopez, deputy director of corporate communications, said today outside Ernie's Liquors in San Jose that the holder of the ticket has one year to claim the prize.

The winner or winners, who have not yet claimed the prize, can take about $320 million (USD) in a lump-sum cash option or $543 million (USD) over 29 years.

Store owner Kewal Sachdev, 65, was taking a nap when an employee called with news that the store had sold the winning ticket, he told The Mercury News .

He has owned the store for nearly two decades.

"I'm still digesting what happened," he added. "I don't know at this time how to react.

"In a couple of days, we'll figure out what happened and what to do about it," Mr Sachdev, said.

California schools will get an estimated $50 million (USD) from sales, Lopez said.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million (USD) -- was won in March 2012.

It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

Ernie’s Liquors owner Kewal Sachdev was handed a symbolic $1million check for the California ticket sale. Source: CBS
02:47
Anthony Joshua's promoter believes Parker has a point to prove and that the winner on Sunday will be a step closer to a title shot.

'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

UK man refuses to grant 'moody, argumentative and disparaging' wife divorce

Associated Press
The UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman must remain married to her husband of 40 years after he opposed her request for a divorce, saying its hands were tied by the country's divorce laws.

The justices upheld a lower court ruling that Tini Owens, 68, failed to prove "unreasonable behaviour" by her husband, 80-year-old Hugh Owens, who she claimed was moody, argumentative and disparaging.

UK Supreme Court. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

English law requires a spouse to prove unreasonable behaviour, adultery, desertion or a separation of five years unless both parties agree to divorce.

In issuing their ruling, the justices made their unease plain, noting that society's expectations for reasonable behaviour have changed since divorce laws were last updated in 1969 and marriage is now seen as a partnership of equals. The court then opened the door for lawmakers to rewrite the rules.

"I have found this a very troubling case," Judge Brenda Hale wrote. "It is not for us to change the law laid down by Parliament — our role is only to interpret and apply the law that Parliament has given us."

Mishcon de Reya family lawyer Antonia Felix said it was inevitable that the decision would offer support to pressure groups who have lobbied for changes in divorce law. But she said reforming the current fault-based system is only part of the issue facing the 110,000 couples who divorced each year in England.

She said for example, that some reports suggest that 61 per cent of the 375,000 or so Islamic couples living in England are not validly married under English law — and thus have no rights before the English courts if divorced. Christian and Jewish religious marriages are valid under English law, but other religious marriages aren't recognized unless they are accompanied by a civil marriage.

"It is likely that significant numbers of married observers of non-Judeo-Christian faiths are also in a similar position to members of the Muslim community," she said. "So, if Parliament is persuaded to review divorce law there is a far more pressing need to also review our marriage law to make it fit for our multi-faith 21st Century society."

