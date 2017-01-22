Changes to Victoria's bail laws in wake of deadly Melbourne car rampage

An after-hours magistrates court will handle now bail matters following outrage over the Bourke St Mall tragedy, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced.

Volunteer bail justices will no longer be used for serious matters in out-of- hours decisions, he said.

The man accused of killing five people in Bourke St on Friday, Dimitrious Gargasoulas, was bailed against the wishes of Victoria Police five days before Friday's attack.

"We owe it, all of us, to the memory and the legacy, each of the families, and those victims are owed nothing less than the hard work required and our singular focus to make the change necessary to make Victoria safer," Premier Andrews told reporters today.

He said "no expense will be spared to get this right", and extra magistrates and resources would be engaged.

Two people are still in critical condition following the attack, while 15 remain in hospital.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Paul Coughlan will also review the entire bail system.

"On the broader issue of the way our bail system operates it is obviously an area where significant reform needs to be made," Mr Andrews said.

"Nothing will be off the table. Nothing will be off limits."

He said the work of volunteer bail magistrates should not be undervalued, but serious and complex cases need the extra resources and experience the magistrates court had.