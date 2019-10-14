TODAY |

Chanel Miller comes out as Emily Doe in new book about famous sexual assault case

Ms Miller talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about her suffering in court, and rising above it in her new book Know My Name. Source: Breakfast
