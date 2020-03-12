TODAY |

Chancellor Angela Merkel warns 60 to 70% of Germany could catch coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that 60 to 70 per cent of Germany's population could catch coronavirus.

More than 4,500 have died from the virus and thousands more are infected. Source: 1 NEWS

Her comments come as cases around Europe continue to surge.

“When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70 per cent of the population will be infected,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin today, Reuters reports.

“The process has to be focused on not overburdening the health system by slowing the virus’s spread. It’s about winning time.”

She then pledged to spend "whatever necessary" to fight the virus.

Coronavirus pandemic: NZ health officials urging people to stay home if they’re feeling sick

There are nearly 2000 cases of Covid-19 in Germany with three deaths.

New Zealand has so far seen five confirmed cases and two probable cases of the new coronavirus, with no deaths.

