TODAY |

Celeste Barber's $55 million fundraised for Australia fires locked in legal battle

Source:  AAP

Lawyers for Celeste Barber and the NSW Rural Fire Service are expected to meet in a bid to unlock $52 million raised by the comedian's bushfire appeal.

Celeste Barber. Source: Getty

None of the money has been spent due to RFS rules that state donations must be spent on firefighting equipment and training, not on families or charities, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Barber's online appeal last month attracted more than one million donations from around the world as catastrophic bushfires devastated parts of NSW and the country.

RFS spokesman Ben Shepherd said the service wanted to distribute the money in line with Barber's wishes and both sides' lawyers would try to find a way.

"No one is being bad about this, it's all very amicable, and we will try and see her wishes through," he told the newspaper.

"But, as it stands, the RFS is the beneficiary and we can't donate money people gave us to other charities."

The setback comes as Barber prepares to host the huge Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert in Sydney on Sunday.

Profits from the event will go to the Red Cross' disaster relief and recovery fund, rural and regional fire services and the RSPCA's bushfire appeal

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Elton John finishes Auckland show early after receiving paramedic attention
2
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
3
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
4
Chinese Ambassador to NZ should 'pull her head in a bit' over travel ban plea - economist
5
Police locate vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Grace Millane abuse victim support campaign in London exceeds expectations

Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher's snare
02:20

Samoan coronavirus restrictions see eight citizens refused entry after flying through Singapore

02:00

Queensland residents urged to evacuate as dam threatens to burst