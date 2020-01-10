TODAY |

Celeste Barber has fundraised over $50 million dollars in one week for bushfire relief

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian comedian and social media star Celeste Barber has helped raise over $50 million for bushfire relief in Australia in just one week.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber Source: Facebook/Celeste Barber

Barber surpassed the $40 million-dollar mark on Tuesday which is when she created the new target of $50 million.

Celeste Barber's fundraising page has raised over $50 million Source: Facebook/Celeste Barber

The fundraising page which can be found on Facebook was launched exactly one week ago.

In the launch post on her social media accounts the star shared images of her mother in law’s house in NSW surrounded by orange-hued fiery skies.

“This is my mother in laws house. It’s terrifying. They are scared. They need your help,” the star’s Instagram post read.

Initially raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund, Barber has since said it would be shared around to other states also fighting bushfires outside of NSW, and other charities.

The Aussie comedian, who now has over six million Instagram followers, is best known for her hashtag #celestechallengeaccepted, which she uses to caption photos of herself recreating famous photos and poses by celebrities. 

World
Natural Disasters
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
Royal reporter breaks Prince Harry and Meghan news while on holiday at home in Wellington
3
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
4
Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction
5
US officials say it's 'highly likely' Iran took down Ukrainian plane, amid suggestions it was accidentally hit by anti-aircraft missile
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:16

US officials say it's 'highly likely' Iran took down Ukrainian plane, amid suggestions it was accidentally hit by anti-aircraft missile

00:19

Eight-metre high statute mocking Donald Trump set on fire in Slovenia
01:25

New research into coeliac disease could lead to better treatment options

Bindi Irwin wishes dad could 'give strength' amid Australian wildfires