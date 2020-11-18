Celebrity chef Pete Evans dumped by sponsors after posting neo-Nazi symbol on social media

Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has lost deals with 14 companies this week after sharing a Neo-Nazi symbol on social media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Evans posted a cartoon with a black sun symbol used by far right groups including the Christchurch terrorist.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge has been dropped by his publisher, a kitchenware brand and from the upcoming season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Australian retailers including Woolworths, Dymocks and Coles have pulled their books from their shelves.

In New Zealand, the Warehouse has dropped Evans' cookbooks from it's stores.

Campaigner Jennie Hill says the move will help consumers be more informed about who they're supporting.

"There are people who will probably still support him a little bit, but now their eyes are wide open to this whole white supremacist side of it," she told 1 NEWS.

"And that's part of what we're doing as well, is just raising the awareness."

Evans has since apologised to anyone who took offence to the image and says he never meant for the post to be interpreted this way.

However at the time, he replied to a comment acknowledging the symbol as the black sun and wrote: "I was waiting for someone to see that".

He also replied to a comment talking about Nazi Germany, writing: "You may wish to have another look about the true history of Germany".