Celebrities rally around bullied Australian boy, raise nearly $300k for Disneyland trip

Celebrities and sports stars have marshalled support for a young Australian boy in the wake of his struggle with bullying at his Queensland school.

This week, the mother of indigenous nine-year-old Quaden Bayles shared a video of her son's distress following another day of bullying at school - through tears saying he wished he was dead.

Yarraka Bayles said she uploaded the video to raise awareness about the tragic effects bullying can have on children.

Since then, the video has gone viral, with Australian actor Hugh Jackman the latest to weigh in on the boy's plight.

"Quaden, you are stronger than you know," Jackman said.

"No matter what, you got a friend in me. Everyone, let's please be kind to each other."

Hollywood comedian Brad Williams, who also has achondroplasia dwarfism, has started a GoFundMe page in order to send Quayden and his mother to Disneyland. As of Friday evening, NZ$282,000 had been raised.

"I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy," he said.

"I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland."

Yesterday, the Indigenous All Stars invited Quaden to lead them out for the match against the Māori All Stars tomorrow night on the Gold Coast.