 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Celebrities distance themselves from Ivanka Trump and her new book Women Who Work

share

Source:

US ABC

The US First Daughter’s critics say she’s out of touch with most women.
Source: US ABC

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
The Kiwis and Warriors playmakers said they began the tradition back in 2014 during their Four Nations tournament.

Watch: Kieran Foran on special winning red wine and chocolate tradition with Shaun Johnson: 'It's a pretty close bond'


01:17
2
Sarah Gandy of The Hits says '24k Magic' is going to be the biggest song of the year.

Sell out! Bruno Mars Auckland concert tickets gone in minutes - new show added

01:07
3
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

4

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

00:22
5
Joseph Tua arrived in Samoa a week ago and failed to return from a day trip.

Family of New Zealand man missing in Samoa appeal for help to find him

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ