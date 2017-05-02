Celebrities come out for fashion's biggest day - the glitzy Met Gala in New York

The color red made a dramatic show today in the grand parade of fashion at the Met Gala, including co-chair Katy Perry's look, as did glittery gold and blue feathers on the back of Blake Lively.

But many of the evening's highlights were courtesy of luminaries who channeled honoree Rei Kawakubo, including Rihanna encased in fluttery petal-like pieces by the Japanese designer.

Rihanna gestured to the crowd from the carpet in her Commes des Garcons look with stagey pink on her cheeks. Her look was two pieces and a sliver of stomach peeked out from the freewheeling design.

Perry wore a veiled dress created just for her by John Galliano, while Pharrell's wife, Helen Lasichanh, wore one of Kawakubo's avant-garde, bulbous and armless jumpsuits.

Lively's movie star gown with the feathered train was Versace.

While some of the celebs from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music were inspired by Kawakubo, others made a splash in more classic looks, including Jennifer Lopez in 1950s elegance, a baby blue Valentino gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Perry wore a silver head piece and black accents around the eyes with an embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and silk chiffon dress, her sleeves elongated in a nod to Kawakubo, all by Maison Margiela Artisanal.

Music mogul Diddy, meanwhile, laid down on the carpet to watch girlfriend Cassie pose in a black gown with a huge, spikey train she wore with large, glittery ear cuffs.

He wore an embellished cape in a spider web design that carried over to his Rick Owens tuxedo.