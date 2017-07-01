 

Celebrations erupt in Germany as same-sex marriage is legalised

UK and Europe

04:01
1
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen receives honour from Queen, a chat with Prince Harry about innovative anti-bullying program

00:20
2
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

00:31
3
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

03:48
4
Paul Coll is nicknamed Superman for his crazily energetic style of play on the squash courts.

Watch: West Coast's Superman of Squash's outrageous antics are winning fans around the world


00:17
5
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:27
German lawmakers have voted overnight to legalise "marriage for everybody".

Germany legalises same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn

Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure but allowed party members to vote on conscience.


03:54
Chrissy Joy runs the only rabbit-specific animal rescue organisation in the country.

Operating sole rabbit rescue shelter in NZ is an obsession for Wellington woman

Female rabbits can get pregnant every month and a half, so there's a lot of homeless bunnies out there.

04:01
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen receives honour from Queen, a chat with Prince Harry about innovative anti-bullying program

The Queen said Ashleigh Smith sounded like a very busy person, chatting with her as she handed her a Young Leaders Award.

02:00
Political commentators are optimistic this election could see an increase in turnout.

Push starts to get young Kiwis enrolled to vote in September election

One political commentator hopes Brexit and Donald Trump will push more young Kiwis to vote.

02:28
The former Labour MP will stand for Winston Peters' party in the Whangarei electorate.

NZ First's Shane Jones has 'ability to be New Zealand's Donald Trump' - political commentator

Labelled "bombastic' and "eccentric", Jones is running for New Zealand First this election and political commentators are expecting drama.


 
Top
